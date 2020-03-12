-
Poland: Horrifying Nazi photo album framed in human skin discovered
The Auschwitz Memorial Museum examined a Nazi photo frame made out of human skin in Oswiecim in footage from Thursday.
The gruesome discovery was made after a buyer reportedly noticed a ‘bad smell’ coming from the book, found at an antique market in Poland, where human hair and tattoos were later noticed.
Footage shows the photo album being analysed by Head of the Auschwitz Museum Collections, Elzbieta Cajzer, as well as photographs found in the book. Damage to the photo album, which was allegedly made from the skin of holocaust victims, is also pointed out by Cajzer.
Cajzer, said that the photo album would have been originally “prepared for special people, for SS men.” She added that giving the book as a gift would have been a “form of dominance over others.”
Cajzer attributed the photo album to Ilse Koch, wife of SS commander Karl-Otto Koch, who ran the notorious Nazi concentration camp in Buchenwald.
“The figure of Ilse Koch, who at that time, was engaged in making various objects from human skin, is terrible,” Cajzer added.
During World War II at least 1.1 million people, of whom about 90 percent were Jews, were killed at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. On July 2, 1947, the Polish government decreed that the camp would become a state memorial to the victims of Nazism, a purpose it has served ever since.
