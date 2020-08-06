Poland: LGBT activists protest outside parliament as Duda arrives for swearing-in ceremony

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Various LGBT groups and activists protested Andrzej Duda’s swearing-in ceremony outside the Polish parliament in Warsaw on Thursday.

The group of demonstrators chanted slogans, held LGBT pride flags and “Duda is not a president. Duda is a crook” signs before his arrival for the ceremony. Police forces surrounded the group and arrested at least one protester.

Protesters accused Duda of showing disrespect for LGBT people, foreign journalists and supporters of the opposition candidate during the election campaign, arguing that Duda was not the president of the entire Polish nation, but only parts of it.

Last July, in the second round of the Polish presidential election, Andrzej Duda was elected Prime Minister of Poland for a second term, winning 51,03 per cent of votes, while his opponent and mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski came in second with 48,97 per cent of votes.

