Poland: Police surround hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in central Warsaw

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protests marched towards the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Saturday with police surrounding them and imposing fines for those flouting distancing rules and the ban on gatherings.

Demonstrators with Polish flags took to the streets in the capital’s centre before being were surrounded by massive riot police deployment. Officers can be seen checking people’s ID and issuing fines.

The demonstration was triggered by a call from one of the presidential candidates, Pawel Tanajno, stirring up the demand to reopen the economy and appeal for greater government assistance.

“We lose our jobs, we lose our companies because the support is disgraceful,” he said while addressing the crowd at the rally.

Tanajno went on to stress that Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party was “not responsible” for quarantine measures as well as any efforts to support the economy.

Poland enforced an early lockdown, limiting the spread of coronavirus, and has since been easing restrictions, but some protesters view the confinement as an infringement on freedom.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, “We want to reduce risks as much as it’s possible to do in Poland,” when introducing measures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country in mid-March.

Presidential elections are expected to take place in Poland in June or July, with President Andrzej Duda attempting to be re-elected.

