Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski
Duda is running for a second term as Polish president while Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski has seen his stock rise in recent months.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/28/poland-presidential-election-duda-heading-for-run-off-against-warsaw-mayor-trzaskowski
