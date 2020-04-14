Poland: Pro-choice activists stage car demo against abortion bill in Warsaw

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Pro-choice protesters staged a vehicle based demonstration in Warsaw on Tuesday, ahead of a parliamentary debate on a bill to further restrict abortion by banning terminations on grounds of severe foetal abnormality.

Due to strict restrictions on public gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus, protesters were forced to demonstrate from inside their cars, using them to block streets in the city centre.

The demonstrators stuck posters to their cars and displayed their umbrellas from their windows, with umbrellas being a symbol of the pro-choice movement in the country, since the first large pro-choice protest held in Poland took place in the pouring rain.

Human Rights Watch, one of the world’s largest human rights groups, accused the Polish government on Tuesday of taking advantage of the coronavirus lockdown to debate new limits on abortion and sexual education.

The ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party had abandoned its previous attempts to tighten abortion rules following massive public protests.

Poland already has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe, with abortion only permitted in cases of rape, when the woman’s health is in danger, or in the case of severe foetal abnormality.

Another bill set for debate proposes effectively criminalising sexual education for those under the age of 18, with both of the proposals stemming from citizens’ initiatives.

