-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Poland: Protesters defy lockdown to fight anti-abortion proposal
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters mobilised against the discussion in the Polish parliament of a draft law that seeks to further restrict abortion in Poland, during a demonstration in Warsaw on Wednesday.
The bill would prohibit abortion in cases of a severely deformed foetus, leaving termination available only in cases of rape or incest, or when there is a threat to the women’s life.
Another bill being considered would criminalise the promotion or approval of sexual activity to under 18s, effectively outlawing sex education in Polish schools. Both proposals were brought to the legislature by citizen’s initiative.
Protesters, in an attempt to observe the ban on mass gatherings, stood in a spaced out line outside of a store near the parliament building to demonstrate their disapproval.
Similar legislation has been introduced to parliament in recent years, but has been scrapped due to mass opposition and civil unrest. Critics of the bills say that the government is revisiting the laws while enforcing the country’s lockdown in order to avoid street protests.
“We all know that the situation of lockdown was actually used to pacify us. I think our government is aware that we are strong and we will not give up,” said Olimpia Ryz, a medical student at the protest.
Police were reportedly handing out fines to demonstrators in cases where they violated the two metre physical distancing requirements.
Video ID: 20200415-056
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-056
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly