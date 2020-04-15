Poland: Protesters defy lockdown to fight anti-abortion proposal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters mobilised against the discussion in the Polish parliament of a draft law that seeks to further restrict abortion in Poland, during a demonstration in Warsaw on Wednesday.

The bill would prohibit abortion in cases of a severely deformed foetus, leaving termination available only in cases of rape or incest, or when there is a threat to the women’s life.

Another bill being considered would criminalise the promotion or approval of sexual activity to under 18s, effectively outlawing sex education in Polish schools. Both proposals were brought to the legislature by citizen’s initiative.

Protesters, in an attempt to observe the ban on mass gatherings, stood in a spaced out line outside of a store near the parliament building to demonstrate their disapproval.

Similar legislation has been introduced to parliament in recent years, but has been scrapped due to mass opposition and civil unrest. Critics of the bills say that the government is revisiting the laws while enforcing the country’s lockdown in order to avoid street protests.

“We all know that the situation of lockdown was actually used to pacify us. I think our government is aware that we are strong and we will not give up,” said Olimpia Ryz, a medical student at the protest.

Police were reportedly handing out fines to demonstrators in cases where they violated the two metre physical distancing requirements.

