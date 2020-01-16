-
Poland: Transparent tombstones placed as reminders of old Jewish cemeteries
Transparent Matzevah, Jewish tombstones, are being installed in the small town of Minsk Mazowiecki in the places that formerly served as Jewish cemeteries.
Footage filmed on Thursday shows coordinators of the ‘Currently Absent’ project placing several gravestones made of plexi-glass in front of the local economic school as a reminder of the graveyards that once stood on the same spot.
“We visit these places and at least for a moment we commemorate them just setting up transparent Matzevah, taking pictures,” one of the project coordinators Katarzyna Kopecka told Ruptly.
She continued: “First of all, it’s about memory, about the memory of Poles, about restoring the memory of forgotten Polish society.”
Kopecka and her two friends came up with an idea of the see-through tombstones three years ago and together they have already listed at least 500 former cemeteries all across the country.
‘Currently Absent’ is a nationwide photography project concentrated on “symbolic value of presently non-existent Jewish cemeteries,” the trio behind the initiative wrote on their official Twitter page.
