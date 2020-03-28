-
Poland: Ukrainians queue to return to home country by foot before borders close
Hundreds of Ukrainian nationals were filmed queuing near the Dorohusk-Jahodin border crossing point in Poland on Friday before its closure.
Ukraine shut down its borders on Saturday even for its own citizens to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic after President Volodymir Zelenskiy announced the decision two days ago
The country has recorded 310 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with five deaths as of March 28, according to the information provided by Johns Hopkins University.
