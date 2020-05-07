Poland’s presidential election cancelled with just four days to go

With only four days to go, Poland’s presidential election has been cancelled. The opposition had voiced fears about its legitimacy during the currrent pandemic and whether sufficient infrastructure for postal voting could be put in place in time.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/05/06/poland-s-presidential-election-still-in-limbo-with-just-four-days-to-go

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-