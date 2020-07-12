Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties

People in Poland are about to vote in a presidential election runoff that could shake up the country’s politics, and affect relations with its neighbours.

The office is principally ceremonial, but the president can veto parliamentary legislation.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports.

