Police beat protesters with sticks in Lucknow

There has been more violence in the northern city of Lucknow, where officers have been seen hitting people with sticks after a police station was vandalised.

The new legislation offers a path to citizenship for persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries — but excludes Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Subina Shrestha reports from New Delhi.

