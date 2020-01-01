Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong rings in New Year

It is a new year but there is no sign Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters are preparing to abandon their cause.

Protest leaders say more than a million people packed the city’s streets on Wednesday.

But the largely peaceful New Year’s Day march eventually turned violent as police shut it down, arresting 400 people.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Hong Kong.

