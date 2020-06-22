-
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 12 mins ago
-
Yemen: UAE-backed separatists take control of Socotra - about 1 hour ago
-
Reading attack: Minute’s silence to be held for victims – Top stories this morning – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Serbia’s ruling party claims election win - 2 hours ago
-
Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton - 2 hours ago
-
Police in Paris and Nantes clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique - 4 hours ago
-
Climate council urges Macron to hold referendum on making destruction of nature a crime - 5 hours ago
-
Serbia’s ruling conservatives set for landslide in general election under lockdown - 7 hours ago
-
Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths - 9 hours ago
-
Ruling conservatives set to win Serbian parliamentary vote - 9 hours ago
French police clashed sporadically with people attending music festivals in Paris and the western city of Nantes on Sunday, TV stations BFM and C News reported.
