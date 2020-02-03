Police shoot dead man after ‘terror-related’ stabbing in London

Police have shot dead a man in a London suburb after he attacked three people a knife,

One of them sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man had recently been released from prison and had been serving a sentence for incidences related to religious violence.

The last such attack in London happened in November when police shot dead a man who had stabbed two people to death.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Stancl reports from London.

