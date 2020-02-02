Share
Police shoot man dead in London after several stabbed in ‘terrorist-related’ incident

12 mins ago

British police on Sunday shot dead a man in south London, and three people were injured, one of them seriously, in what detectives called a “terrorist-related” incident.

