Police-style moonwalk! German officer shows off his moves in central Berlin

A German police officer proved that being on duty doesn’t mean having no fun, as he joined a small dance event in central Berlin, Tuesday.

The officer was seen effortlessly moving with the participants of ‘Together We Change Feat. Ecstatic Dance Berlin’ event, flawlessly performing Michael Jackson’s signature ‘moonwalk’ near the Brandenburg Gates.

The audience was seen cheering the policeman, with the dancers also excited to share the stage with him.

