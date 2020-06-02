-
Police violently clears streets for Donald Trump walk | Protests in the US latest news
US President Donald Trump has warned he’ll send in the military to end the violence that’s accompanied the demonstrations sparked by George Floyd’s death.
Trump was speaking at the White House, as police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protests nearby. Later, thousands of people marched through Brooklyn in New York City, shouting for justice. The wave of protests began after a video emerged of a white police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.
As the protests enter their second week, the President told mayors and governors that if they do not restore the rule of law, he’d deploy the US military.
