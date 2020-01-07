Political shockwaves ahead of Taiwan presidential elections | DW News

Taiwan goes to the polls on Saturday with the island’s leader Tsai Ing wen hoping for a second term in office. But her campaign suffered a set back when her campaign spokeswoman Lin Ching-yi resigned after making controversial statements in an interview to Deutsche Welle. Lin Ching-yi said supporting unification with China would amount to treason. Lin later said her choice of words had been imprecise. China and its influence in Taiwan is a major subject in Taiwan politics, and comments on Taiwan’s relations with China are closely watched.

