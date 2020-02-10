Share
Polls close in Cameroon’s parliamentary, municipal elections

37 mins ago

Votes are being counted in Cameroon’s Municipal and Parliamentary elections. They are the first in seven years.
But the poll comes at a time of deep political division and security concerns.
It was boycotted by separatists from English-speaking regions.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Douala, Cameroon.

