Polls close in Cameroon’s parliamentary, municipal elections

Votes are being counted in Cameroon’s Municipal and Parliamentary elections. They are the first in seven years.

But the poll comes at a time of deep political division and security concerns.

It was boycotted by separatists from English-speaking regions.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Douala, Cameroon.

