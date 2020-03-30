Polls close in Mali amid coronavirus threat, security fears

Polls have closed in Mali’s long-delayed parliamentary elections marred by gunmen abducting observers in a bid to stop the vote.

Turnout was low due to security concerns and fears over the coronavirus.

The election had been postponed twice previously because of violence by armed groups.

But it went ahead this time, despite the kidnapping of opposition leader Soumaila Cisse.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

