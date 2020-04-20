-
Polls close in Mali election held despite threats of violence
Turnout has been very low in Mali’s election with voters put off by the twin threat of the coronavirus and continuing violence from ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda affiliates, who have called for a boycott of the vote.
And those who took part in the second-round ballot say their country needs a functioning government in order to change.
The vote had been postponed because of security concerns.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.
