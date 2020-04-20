Share
Polls close in Mali election held despite threats of violence

2 hours ago

Turnout has been very low in Mali’s election with voters put off by the twin threat of the coronavirus and continuing violence from ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda affiliates, who have called for a boycott of the vote.
And those who took part in the second-round ballot say their country needs a functioning government in order to change.
The vote had been postponed because of security concerns.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

