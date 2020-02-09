Polls open in Cameroon vote overshadowed by violence, boycott

Voting is set to open in Cameroon’s local and legislative elections, with tight security expected around the polls.

Anglophone separatist groups and the main opposition party have called for a boycott of the election.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Douala in Cameroon.

