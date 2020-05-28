-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pompeo declares Hong Kong ‘no longer autonomous’ from China
The US Department of State says Hong Kong no longer warrants special economic and trade protections from the US.
The announcement came as Chinese legislators are expected to pass with a new, national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday, the final day of the National People’s Congress.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
