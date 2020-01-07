Pompeo defends Soleimani assassination

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has defended the US’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Pompeo refuted claims made by Iraq that Soleimani was on a diplomatic mission when he was killed in a US air strike.

