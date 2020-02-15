-
Pompeo, Macron present opposing visions at MSC | DW News
World leaders at the Munich Security Conference have laid out opposing visions of the health of the Western alliance. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected claims that America is backing away from its global role as a democratic ally. Pompeo told the audience that ‘the West is winning and we’re winning together.’ Germany’s president said yesterday the US was pushing its own national interests over international cooperation. And French President Emmanuel Macron has also given his views.
