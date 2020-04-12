Share
Pope Francis to livestream Easter Sunday Mass to locked down world

3 hours ago

Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.

