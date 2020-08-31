-
Portland protests: Mayor blames Trump after shooting
The mayor of Portland has accused President Donald Trump of creating a culture of fear, hate and division in the US.
The criticism comes after a supporter of a far-right group was killed on Saturday night.
It happened when backers of the president clashed with counterdemonstrators.
Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from the US capital, Washington, DC.
