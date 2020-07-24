Portland: “Those who want to see Trump win in November want to see the protests continue until then”

“It always comes home,” says Judah Grunstein. The World Politics Review editor-in-chief argues in #WorldThisWeek that two decades of Afghanistan and Iraq have led to militarization of U.S policing and policy, with Donald #Trump can deploy “his own private militia” to #Portland & other cities.

The Daily Beast’s Barbie Latza Nadeau wonders if for Trump, demonizing the protests is a way of distracting from his handling of the Covid Pandemic.

Full show 📺➡️ http://f24.my/6iIw.T

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en