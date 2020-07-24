-
Indoor gyms and pools in England start to reopen – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 10 hours ago
-
Libya escalation: Turkey overstretched? “Yes, but so is Egypt” - 12 hours ago
-
Mbappé injury spoils party as PSG win bad-tempered French Cup final - 12 hours ago
-
South Africa faces ‘Coronavirus storm’ (C. Ramaphosa) - 19 hours ago
-
Portland: “Those who want to see Trump win in November want to see the protests continue until then” - 19 hours ago
-
France to test travellers from 16 coronavirus high-risk countries including US - 20 hours ago
-
Yemen: Floods strike Sanaa slums after night of heavy rain - 22 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters and security forces exchange clash in Portland stand-off - 22 hours ago
-
Index: More than 80 journalists resign from Hungarian news site after editor sacked - 22 hours ago
-
Russia: Mammoth remains found in northern Siberian lake - 23 hours ago
Portland: “Those who want to see Trump win in November want to see the protests continue until then”
“It always comes home,” says Judah Grunstein. The World Politics Review editor-in-chief argues in #WorldThisWeek that two decades of Afghanistan and Iraq have led to militarization of U.S policing and policy, with Donald #Trump can deploy “his own private militia” to #Portland & other cities.
The Daily Beast’s Barbie Latza Nadeau wonders if for Trump, demonizing the protests is a way of distracting from his handling of the Covid Pandemic.
Full show 📺➡️ http://f24.my/6iIw.T
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en