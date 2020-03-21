Portsmouth curry house cooks up a treat for pensioners to combat coronavirus troubles

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Warm-hearted chefs from Port Solent’s India Quay restaurant have found their own unique way to spice up the era of social distancing. With pensioners across the country facing months of lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in the UK, Sonny Ahmed, who runs the family-owned restaurant with his nephew decided to help those worst-hit by the crisis by cooking a free meal for up to 100 over-70s every day.

“The idea came up between my nephew and myself when we were talking about the situation and how crazy it was getting. We are here to help people and that’s it and I think that’s inside everybody. If they have to self-isolate who do they turn to,” Sonny explained. “Our simple message is, we cannot feed everybody, we don’t say we can, but we try to feed as many people that reach out to us and that’s what we are trying to do,” Sonny went on to say.

With supermarket queues becoming ever longer, coupled with the fact that restaurants are closing due to new, nationwide coronavirus measures, Sonny and his nephew Ishy took it upon themselves to help.

“You are going out without food? Just pick up the phone and you have food and it’s as simple as that,” Sonny proclaimed.

The UK is currently reporting 3,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 177 people have died from coronavirus in the country thus far.

