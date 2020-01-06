-
Portugal: 5 y/o children encouraged to smoke at Epiphany celebrations
Children as young as five were encouraged to smoke cigarettes during Epiphany festivities in the Portuguese village of Vale de Salgueiro on Monday.
Every year, residents of the north-eastern Portuguese village choose a ‘king’ and delegate to him the responsibility of organising the celebrations.
“We will start with the tradition of the coronation of the new king to accompany him to his house where we will have some sweets all the neighbours. Here the tradition is maintained that on January 5 and 6 the children of the town smoke.”
Residents were seen parading through the narrow streets of the village dressed in traditional robes playing drums and bagpipes.
