Portugal: Fans go bonkers as Porto claim 29th Portuguese league title

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans of FC Porto went bonkers on Wednesday, as they celebrated the team’s 29th Portuguese league title.

Vehicles honked non-stop, flares burned and fans chanted their hearts out. The football team supporters gathered at Porto’s iconic Avenidas dos Aliados to celebrate the victory.

FC Porto, led by Sergio Conceicao, got their hands on the trophy after defeating rival Sporting 2-0 in a match played at Estadio do Dragao.

Video ID: 20200716-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200716-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly