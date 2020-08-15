Portugal: Pique calls for changes at Barcelona after 8-2 defeat against Bayern

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique called for structural changes at his club, saying it has “hit rock bottom” with the 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Pique made the remarks in a post-match interview in Lisbon on Friday.

“It’s very tough, very tough, but hopefully it serves for something. We all need to reflect. The club needs changes, and I am not talking about the coach or the players. I do not want to single out anyone. Structurally, the club needs changes of all kinds. Because like I said earlier, it is not the first, not the second, nor the third time,” said Pique.

“Nobody is indispensable. I am the first one to leave, if new blood has to come and change this dynamic. Because right now we’ve hit rock bottom. We all have to reflect internally and decide what is best for the club, for Barcelona, which is the most important thing. This is unacceptable for a club like Barcelona,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Man of the Match, Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, praised his teammates, saying that many of them deserve his MotM trophy for their performance.

“Thank you for the Man of the Match trophy. But I think we have maybe 12 or 15 players more that deserve this trophy as well. We worked so hard, we worked with this intensity. I think for everybody out there is tough to beat us,” said Muller.

The humiliating result for Barcelona will see them pack and go home, whereas Bayern Munich have progressed to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will play the winner between Manchester City and Olympique Lyon.

