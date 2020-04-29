Portugal : Refugees prepare thousands of meals for frontline workers

In imposing its nationwide lockdown, Portugal has taken extra steps to look after thousands of asylum seekers giving them full rights and access to the country’s healthcare system.

Now some are giving back to frontline workers donating their time to prepare thousands of meals for those who need them most.

