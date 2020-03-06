Having left austerity behind, Portugal is now a shining example of economic recovery – a demand stimulus policy based on the real estate market and tourism. However, good results hide a darker reality.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/06/portugal-s-economic-resurgence-leaves-its-citizens-behind

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-