Portuguese banker named in at the Luanda leaks, a major-Angolan money-laundering and corruption scandal has died in an apparent suicide at his home. Thousands of people living near Abidjan airport have been made homeless after their illegally built houses were destroyed in response to the finding of the body of an Ivorian child in the Somalia is one of the most difficult countries in the world to be a journalist. They’re calling on President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo to hold off from signing a bill they fear will further undermine their press freedoms.

