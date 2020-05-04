-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Possible post-lockdown workplace rules – Coronavirus: Top stories this morning – BBC Breakfast – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 to BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus information: What should I do? 👉 https://bbc.in/39VY5VV
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
It’s Monday 4th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
Reduced hot-desking and alternatives to social distancing where it is not possible are among measures being considered to let workplaces reopen.
A draft government plan to ease anti-coronavirus restrictions seen by the BBC also urges employers to minimise numbers using equipment, stagger shift times and maximise home-working.
The prime minister will reveal his “roadmap” out of lockdown on Sunday.
Unions are concerned about companies’ ability to source protective kit.
Leaders say efforts to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers could see businesses competing with the NHS for scarce and essential supplies.
The draft strategy seen by the BBC says additional hygiene procedures, physical screens and the use of protective equipment should be considered where maintaining distancing of 2m (6ft) between workers is impossible.
However, the section marked PPE contains only a promise that “more detail” will follow.
“Reopening the economy will take more than modified working practices,” writes BBC business editor Simon Jack.
“Workers must be confident they are safe. Companies must be confident they won’t be sued if they get it wrong. And consumers must be confident enough to spend money.”
Many companies have been shut since widespread limits on everyday life were imposed on 23 March, in a bid to limit the effects of the virus’s spread on the NHS.
Ministers are obliged to review those restrictions by Thursday.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News |BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.