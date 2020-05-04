Possible post-lockdown workplace rules – Coronavirus: Top stories this morning – BBC Breakfast – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

It’s Monday 4th May 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

Reduced hot-desking and alternatives to social distancing where it is not possible are among measures being considered to let workplaces reopen.

A draft government plan to ease anti-coronavirus restrictions seen by the BBC also urges employers to minimise numbers using equipment, stagger shift times and maximise home-working.

The prime minister will reveal his “roadmap” out of lockdown on Sunday.

Unions are concerned about companies’ ability to source protective kit.

Leaders say efforts to acquire personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers could see businesses competing with the NHS for scarce and essential supplies.

The draft strategy seen by the BBC says additional hygiene procedures, physical screens and the use of protective equipment should be considered where maintaining distancing of 2m (6ft) between workers is impossible.

However, the section marked PPE contains only a promise that “more detail” will follow.

“Reopening the economy will take more than modified working practices,” writes BBC business editor Simon Jack.

“Workers must be confident they are safe. Companies must be confident they won’t be sued if they get it wrong. And consumers must be confident enough to spend money.”

Many companies have been shut since widespread limits on everyday life were imposed on 23 March, in a bid to limit the effects of the virus’s spread on the NHS.

Ministers are obliged to review those restrictions by Thursday.

