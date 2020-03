Post-traumatic stress, confusion and anger: How quarantine affects your mental health

Life in quarantine can negatively affect your mental health, causing post-traumatic stress, confusion and even anger, a new study from King’s College London shows. But by getting uncensored access to up-to-date information, staying in touch with loved ones and keeping active on social media, researchers believe these negative effects can be staved off.

