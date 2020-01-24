Power struggle in Libya: Does peace have a chance? | To the point

That the German government was able to gather the key players in the Libya conflict Khalida Haftar and Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj in Berlin was already considered a success. World leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Angela Merkel were on hand to help negotiate a peace deal. But what will be the next step?

Guests: Mirco Keilberth (Journalist), Alan Posener (Die Welt), Mona Hefni (DW)

