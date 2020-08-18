Share
Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck the central Philippines, killing one person and injuring dozens more.
A family in Masbate Province were left trapped when their house collapsed.
Cracks appeared in roads and debris fell to the ground.
There is no threat of a tsunami, but authorities are warning people to prepare for aftershocks.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila

