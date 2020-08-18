-
Belarus protests: Lukashenko calls for Russian support as international pressure mounts - 9 mins ago
USA: Up to 300 Pizza Hut locations to close as largest US franchisee goes bankrupt - 16 mins ago
Michelle Obama denounces growing racism in convention curtain-raiser - 26 mins ago
Lebanon awaits UN verdict on former PM assassination - 27 mins ago
Hariri verdict: the assassination that caused a seismic shift in Lebanese politics - 28 mins ago
Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged - 46 mins ago
East Jerusalem: Police kill suspect after stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City - 46 mins ago
Coronavirus: 19 European countries record high incidence rates as surge continues - 47 mins ago
Belarus: Lukashenko announces constitutional changes, hints at new elections | DW News - 55 mins ago
‘Justice delayed’: Hariri trial verdict to increase tension - 59 mins ago
Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck the central Philippines, killing one person and injuring dozens more.
A family in Masbate Province were left trapped when their house collapsed.
Cracks appeared in roads and debris fell to the ground.
There is no threat of a tsunami, but authorities are warning people to prepare for aftershocks.
Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila
