Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck the central Philippines, killing one person and injuring dozens more.

A family in Masbate Province were left trapped when their house collapsed.

Cracks appeared in roads and debris fell to the ground.

There is no threat of a tsunami, but authorities are warning people to prepare for aftershocks.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila

