President Erdogan issues ultimatum to Russia and Syria over Idlib operation

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday a Turkish military operation to push back a Syrian government offensive against rebel strongholds in northwest Syria was now “a matter of time” after talks with Russia failed to halt the assault.

Turkey fears the offensive, which has already forced some 900,000 people to flee their homes, will lead to a new influx of refugees, adding to the 3.7 million already living in the country.

