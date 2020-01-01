Share
0 0 0 0

President Macron breaks silence on pension protests in France

2 hours ago

President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm across France in his New Year’s address.
Striking protesters have brought the country to a near-standstill as they demonstrated about pension reforms that would have forced employees to continue working for longer .
And now, even the Paris Opera’s orchestra has launched an unusual protest of its own.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #France #Macron

Leave a Comment