President Ramaphosa calls for calm amid tensions over alleged police killing

South African President Cyril Ramaposa calls for calm after tensions between police and protesters in Soweto. The clashes come after the alleged police killing of a 16 year old boy. Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines from entering its airspace. It’s a tit for tat measure as Kenya imposes a 14 day quarantine for Tanzanian travellers. And we take a look at the situation of African domestic workers stranded in Lebanon. Many have become jobless and homeless since the economic crisis there.Our guest tonight is the founder of an NGO for migrant rights.

