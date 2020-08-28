-
President Lukashenko claims NATO has aggressive plans against Belarus - 34 mins ago
-
Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat calls for urgent help in Mediterranean - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: “I did not see the video” – Kenosha sheriff on Jacob Blake shooting - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Protesters gather for rally against COVID restrictions in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Several protesters arrested at rally against COVID measures in Berlin - 3 hours ago
-
‘I have no ambition to be president of Mali,’ Mahmoud Dicko tells FRANCE 24 - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Dozens of drivers join pro-Lukashenko automobile race in Minsk - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko supporters take part in bicycle race in Minsk - 3 hours ago
-
Turkey: Chora Museum converted back into mosque following Hagia Sofia - 3 hours ago
-
Victims’ families decry ‘two systems of justice’ at Washington anti-racism march - 4 hours ago
President Ramaphosa calls for calm amid tensions over alleged police killing
South African President Cyril Ramaposa calls for calm after tensions between police and protesters in Soweto. The clashes come after the alleged police killing of a 16 year old boy. Tanzania bans three more Kenyan airlines from entering its airspace. It’s a tit for tat measure as Kenya imposes a 14 day quarantine for Tanzanian travellers. And we take a look at the situation of African domestic workers stranded in Lebanon. Many have become jobless and homeless since the economic crisis there.Our guest tonight is the founder of an NGO for migrant rights.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en