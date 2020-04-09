President Trump criticises WHO: Agency ‘unfair’ to US

US President Donald Trump has again criticised the World Health Organization (WHO), which is leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases has now topped 1.5 million.

More than 1,800 deaths were recorded in the US on Wednesday, nearly half of those were in New York state. Officials warn the outbreak there is yet to peak.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports.

