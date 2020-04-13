Share
President Trump finds powers limited to lift state-based lockdown

43 mins ago

US President Donald Trump is eager to lift confinement measures to restart the country’s economy in early May. The decision, however, is largely up to individual states, which makes a stage-based recovery more likely.

