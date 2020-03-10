President Xi visits Wuhan as coronavirus outbreak slows in China

As the number of people infected with coronavirus surges in Europe, it is a different story in China, where things seem to be slowly returning to normal.

President Xi Jinping has made his first trip to the virus’ epicentre, Wuhan.

Patients who contracted the virus have mostly recovered, and people are returning to work.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok.

