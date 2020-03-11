Primary wins give Joe Biden commanding edge in US Democratic race

Former Vice President Joe Biden has cemented his frontrunner status in the Democratic race for the US presidency.

He is projected to win the big prize of Michigan, on a day of six primaries billed as “Super Tuesday Two”.

Biden is also expected to win in Mississippi and Missouri with three more states now being counted.

It is a boost to Biden who has now extended his lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from Detroit in Michigan.

