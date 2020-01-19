Share
Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles, Buckingham Palace says

24 mins ago

Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles, Buckingham Palace said.

#Meghxit #Royals #QueenElisabeth#MeghanMarkle
