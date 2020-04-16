Prison release: Inmates are being released early amid coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories:

➡️ The World Health Organization says it’s assessing the impact of the US suspending funding and will review its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic .

➡️ The EU publishes guidance on a joint approach to lifting lockdowns – but warns it WILL increase novel coronavirus infections.

➡️ We look at how Austria is easing restrictions, one of the first countries in Europe to do so.

➡️ Cycling’s biggest race, the Tour de France will still go ahead but its been delayed by two months.

More news: http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#Coronavirus #covid19