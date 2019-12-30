Share
0 0 0 0

Prisoner swap deal seen as ‘real attack on credibility of Ukraine justice system’

December 30, 2019

The deal that led to an exchange of prisoners on Sunday between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the country’s war-torn east – swapping detained fighters for civilians and soldiers – has spurred public outrage in some quarters.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment