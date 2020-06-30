Pro-democracy activists decry Hong Kong security bill

China’s parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which pro-democracy activists fear is an attempt to stifle protest.

A draft of the law has yet to be published. Beijing says the law, which comes in response to last year’s often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, aims to tackle subversion, terrorism, separatism and collusion with foreign forces.

China’s official state agency Xinhua unveiled some of its provisions, including that it would supersede existing Hong Kong legislation and that the power of interpretation belongs to China’s parliament top committee.

