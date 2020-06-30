-
Belgian king’s regret over DR Congo a sign of the times - 7 hours ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in parts of China, India - 7 hours ago
-
French local elections: Macron never really had the common touch - 7 hours ago
-
Pro-democracy activists decry Hong Kong security bill - 7 hours ago
-
Koalas could go extinct in Australian state of NSW ‘before 2050’ - 7 hours ago
-
Hong Kong protest to go ahead despite new law - 8 hours ago
-
Egypt, Ethiopia discuss Nile dam dispute at UN Security Council - 8 hours ago
-
Syria’s war: EU and UN push to raise billions in humanitarian aid for Syrian people - 8 hours ago
-
France’s oldest nuclear reactor to be switched off today - 8 hours ago
-
Venezuelan President orders EU ambassador to leave country within 72 hours - 8 hours ago
Pro-democracy activists decry Hong Kong security bill
China’s parliament passed national security legislation for Hong Kong on Tuesday, which pro-democracy activists fear is an attempt to stifle protest.
A draft of the law has yet to be published. Beijing says the law, which comes in response to last year’s often-violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, aims to tackle subversion, terrorism, separatism and collusion with foreign forces.
China’s official state agency Xinhua unveiled some of its provisions, including that it would supersede existing Hong Kong legislation and that the power of interpretation belongs to China’s parliament top committee.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en